Microsoft Is Selling a Shirt With the Windows XP Background on It

Microsoft has launched a new clothing collection that features the iconic Windows XP background. The nine-piece clothing collection is called , and includes hats, shirts and jackets.

This is Microsoft's first clothing and merchandise collection, and the company partnered with Gavin Mathieu, the founder of Supervsn Studios, for the line. Mathieu has in the past worked with creators such as designer Jerry Lorenzo and rapper Nipsey Hussle.

"This collaboration was fueled by openness, vulnerability, and the belief that often the most resonant ideas are built from the inclusion of diverse perspectives," Amanda O'Neal, Microsoft's director of multicultural and social communications, wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft

In addition to the , one shirt has the classic on it, while other pieces in the collection draw inspiration from Microsoft's logo from the 1990s. The collection is available now.