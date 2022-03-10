Make a Big Splash With 25% Off Adidas Spring-Ready Styles

Adidas

With spring on it's way and an influx of warmer weather, many retailers are dropping spring sales to get you ready for the new season. Starting today, Adidas' spring sale on spring styles are online and in-store with the offer code SPLASH.

This Adidas' spring sale is open to everyone -- adults and kids. Although this deal is similar to others we've seen, what makes it a bit different is that it has a sizable amount of athleisure wear too. If you're looking for unisex apparel you'll find it, and there are sizes available for different body types beyond a 2XL. This sale ends March 14. Here are some new items on sale with the 25% already applied that's made its way to Adidas: