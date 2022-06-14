Lounge in Style With Up to 40% Off Summer Apparel at J.Crew

The casual preppy brand J.Crew is back with a new deal for up to summer apparel for the whole family, plus an extra 15% off when you use the offer code SHOPNOW through 9:59 p.m. PT June 16. This deal isn't valid in stores or at J.Crew's more affordable site, J.Crew Factory, but there's plenty of apparel for all budgets that's in style this season.

Typically, J.Crew is a bit expensive. But with this deal, you can get apparel at prices as low as $10.

Bike shorts for girls and accessories lead the charge on pricing, with unisex kids shirts following at $17. If you want a crew neck t-shirt for women, this $15 has 10 different colors and fits sizes XX-small to XX-large. That said, if you're looking for discounts on swimsuits and bikinis, you can expect prices around $35 to $100, depending on the style and cut.

While men have fewer choices, the prices are cheaper overall. At most, you'll spend $119 on this . But you won't find many shirts on sale, since everything is dedicated to shorts and pants. You'll find most are between $42 and $50. And boys' clothes, similar to girls' are affordable. You can not only grab colorful shorts, but also shirts to match.

To shop the entire sale, head over to J.Crew before this offer ends.