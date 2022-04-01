Level-Up Your Look: Save Up to 33% On Licensed Nintendo Socks

Bioworld

Looking for an easy way to show your nerd pride? Best Buy has a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, you can save up to 33% on a variety of sock sets featuring popular Nintendo characters from Mario, Zelda and Animal Crossing. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

If you're all about the classics, you'll want to check out this , on sale for just $20. It comes with seven different pairs of socks, one for each day of the week, with designs featuring Mario, Yoshi, Bowser and more. Or strut around like a Hyrulean hero with this that you can grab for $10, $5 off the usual price. And if you're looking for a cozy pair of ankle socks to wear while you manage your virtual island, you can grab a for just $7. All socks are one-size-fits-most and made of 98% polyester and 2% spandex.