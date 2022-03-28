Last Chance Sale: Nab 50% Off All Your Beauty Must-Haves at Ulta Beauty

If you've been enjoying the last few weeks of makeup goodies, you'll want to make sure you don't miss out on the last week of beauty items on sale for 50% off at Ulta Beauty. This week kicked off with Sunday deals from brands including Stila, BareMinerals and Buxom. Today's deals include Peter Thomas Roth, Origins and diamond and platinum member exclusives including Clinique, Anastasia Beverly Hills and It Cosmetics.
Here are the rest of the deals you can look forward to during the final week of this sale:
Tuesday
- Urban Decay hydromanic glowly tinted hydrator foundation: $15
- Smashbox be legendary line & prime pencil and plush lipstick: $10 to $12
- GlamGlow brighteyes illuminating anti-fatigue eye cream: $20
- StriVectin SD advanced plus intensive moisturizing concentrate for wrinkles & stretch marks: $40 to $70
Wednesday
- Pur 4-in-1 pressed mineral powder foundation SPF 15: $15
- Juice Beauty STEM cellular anti-wrinkle retinol overnight serum: $36 to $40
- Perricone MD select high potency products: $18 to $65
- Dr. Brandt microdermabrasion skin exfoliant & pores no more pore refiner primer: $23 to $40
Thursday
- MAC Studio radiance face and body radiant sheer foundation: $18
- Kylie Cosmetics matte liquid lipsticks: $9
- Philosophy anti-wrinkle miracle worker+ line correcting moisturizer: $33
- ZitSticka select acne treatments: $8 to $18
- Murad AHA/BHA exfoliating cleanser: $22
Friday
- Benefit gimme brow + tinted volumizing eyebrow gel: $12
- Benefit the porefessional: super setter pore minimizing setting spray: $16
- Exuviance select peels: $35 to $40
- Conscious Beauty select skin care: $14 to $26 (app exclusive)
Plus a surprise beauty steal announced April 1
Saturday
- Tarte Cosmetics maneater mascara: $12
- Lancôme select skin care: $14 to $24
- Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base priming moisturizer: $32
- St. Tropez self tan purity bronzing water face mist: $15
- Flawless by finishing touch flawless beauty fridge: $30
Plus a surprise beauty steal revealed April 2