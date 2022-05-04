Keep Your Mom Warm With 15% Off Heated Gear at Gobi Heat

This Mother's Day deal from Gobi Heat is for all the moms out there who would like some warmth during outdoor excursions. Today, Gobi Heat is running a Mother's Day sale for all women's apparel using the promo code MOTHERSDAY15 at checkout. While there's no visible end date, it's likely to run through Sunday, May 8, Mother's Day.

If you're a fan of heated gear, you may know that this technology has been on the market for years. But, it wasn't always stylish. With Gobi Heat, your mom (or you) can stay warm and look good. I was given a Gobi Heat hoodie months ago and tested it pretty much everywhere I went. I found that it works well without using the heat component on chilly days and it's even better when you use the heat when it's cold (sometimes a bit too well, you can get toasty). It lasts about 6 hours (even longer if you're not using the heat consistently), and you can easily wash Gobi Heat apparel when you remove the battery pack and wash it on gentle cycle only.

So what's on sale? All women's jackets, hoodies, vests and accessories are available. This includes socks, gloves, beanies, coats and more. There are even heated chairs (perfect for camping, watching sports and more outside) and blankets. If you have a mom who is always cold, grab her something from this sale to keep her warm when she needs it.

