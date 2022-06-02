Keep Track of Time With Up to 40% Off Sitewide at MVMT for Father's Day

MVMT is back with a new deal for Father's Day, just in the nick of time. Right now, you can get up to 40% off sitewide. There are a ton of watches perfect for Dad or any father figure in your life in a variety of styles. In fact, MVMT put together a gift guide full of suggestions for the big day. Whether your old man is the adventurous sort or more of a dapper dad, you'll be able to find the perfect wristwear for a solid price.
Typically, when you're thinking about a brand like MVMT, you only think about watches, but there are other accessories on sale too, including bracelets, glasses and sunglasses, many of which are under $100. That said, of the items on sale, the watches are the most interesting.
For watches in masculine styles, the lowest priced item is the Forest Camo for $57, though that strap might not match your office outfit. There is also a Radium Grey option that has a more elegant ambiance for the same low price. The next best thing in terms of price would be the Element Alkali Tan watch for $76. It's a minimalist piece with a cool angular date window.
If you're looking for feminine styles, you can find those, too. You can grab a Dot Bolt Black watch, a classic design featuring a black leather strap and domed dial markers for just $76. But if you prefer gray, you can grab that version for the same price or a taupe Signature II watch with a clean dial for $81.
Keep in mind that while the sale is technically sitewide, some exclusions do apply. Still, if you're looking for a nice gift for Dad (or yourself) now is a great chance to snag something trendy and functional at a steal.