Hit the Road in Style With up to 48% Off Leather Duffel Bags, Briefcases and More

If you're a regular commuter, then a proper travel bag is a must. But function and practicality don't have to get in the way of looks. Amazon has a huge selection of stylish Komal leather bags and travel accessories, and today only you can shop them at a discount. Through 11:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), Amazon is offering up to 48% of Komal leather duffel bags, briefcases, backpacks and even leather-bound journals so you can take care of business in style.

If you're going out of town for a business trip or a weekend getaway, this is a great choice. It's spacious enough for a few days worth of attire, and has several side and zipper pockets to help stay organized. It's rugged and built to last with handcrafted buffalo leather, and you can pick it up for $120 right now, $40 off from the usual price. And it goes great with this leather , which you can snag for just $29.

If you're just after a better-looking way to carry your laptop and paperwork, this is big enough to accommodate most laptops and tablets with plenty of space left over. It's $32 off right now, dropping the price down to just $64. And if you want a sleek personal organizer to match, this can hold all your papers, pens and notebook and is $10 off right now, so you can pick it up for $40.