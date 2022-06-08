Groove Life Wallet Hands-On: This $100 Wallet May Not Be for Everyone

Tuesday marked the launch of a new product from Groove Life, the company that brought you those for both men and women that don't snag. The retails for $100, and is available in gun metal and midnight black.

Before I could sign off on this wallet, I needed to determine if it could replace my 10-year-old metal flip wallet I picked up at some long-forgotten store. I didn't want to give it up because I still use it, but I was willing to give this wallet a shot.

First and foremost, this wallet caught my eye because of its slick and sophisticated design. It seemed sturdy, and to check just how durable it was I dropped it a few times on purpose. The result? I couldn't find any dings or scrapes on it. The wallet includes a card arm on the inside that keeps your cards secure, and regardless of how many times I touched it, I didn't leave any noticeable fingerprints, which is a win for keeping this wallet clean. The one-thumb swipe action that reveals your cards without having to fumble with a latch is the wallet's most notable feature. This wallet solves the problem completely.

But there was one downside for me specifically. As someone with smaller thumbs, I couldn't use the one-thumb feature successfully. My husband, on the other hand, had no issue doing so because he could get a better grip on the wallet and use the motion to get to his cards quickly and easily. In fact, he loved the design and minimalist style so much, that this wallet really impressed him. While it didn't replace my 10-year-old wallet, it's perfect for him.

So who is this wallet for? Anyone who has a desire for less clutter and bulk in service of simplicity. It may very well be just the replacement the man in your life might need. If you're going down the traditional route of getting someone a wallet as a gift, this one right here is a better modern take on a wallet.