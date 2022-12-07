Give the Gift of Style With a Stitch Fix Gift Card

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

A gift card for Stitch Fix card isn't your basic last-minute gift. Stitch Fix is a personal shopping service that makes refreshing your closet fun and easy. I personally order a Stitch Fix box every time I go on vacation to quickly find the perfect outfits for any location and occasion.

Why it's a great gift: Stitch Fix's fun style quiz lets you express your style and budget preferences by giving a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on a number of trending clothing pieces. You'll also get photos and suggestions for style inspiration based on the seasons and what's trending among users. When you set up an account, you add in your exact measurements so that no matter what brands are included in your box, you know that the pieces will flatter your size and body type.

Once your order is made, a stylist sends you a preview of their handpicked choices and a personal note on why they think you'll love it. From there, you get the box in about a week's time so you can try on the options and return whatever you're not feeling at no extra cost.

Stitch Fix is such a flexible gift option. I've given it to my two sisters who are both busy working moms and have wildly opposite tastes. One of my sisters can usually be found entertaining guests among the vineyards of Napa Valley, while the other prefers hiking and the laid-back vibe of Denver. They both loved how they could easily get staple pieces through the service without spending too much money or time shopping around.

What you'll pay: Stitch Fix Gift Cards range from $20 to $1,000, and shipping and returns are free. Keep in mind that there's a $20 upfront styling fee, but it gets credited toward anything the recipient decides to keep. Gift cards are available on the Stitch Fix website or app.