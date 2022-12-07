17 Gifts at All-Time Lows Gifts Under $30 ChatGPT, a Mindblowing AI Chatbot Neuralink Investigation Kirstie Alley Dies New Deadline for Real ID RSV Facts Space Tomatoes
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Culture Fashion

Give the Gift of Style With a Stitch Fix Gift Card

Need a last-minute gift idea? This e-gift card is a quick and easy way to send your friends or family a personalized gift they'll love.

Nikki Martinez headshot
Nikki Martinez
2 min read

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

A gift card for Stitch Fix card isn't your basic last-minute gift. Stitch Fix is a personal shopping service that makes refreshing your closet fun and easy. I personally order a Stitch Fix box every time I go on vacation to quickly find the perfect outfits for any location and occasion. 

Why it's a great gift: Stitch Fix's fun style quiz lets you express your style and budget preferences by giving a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on a number of trending clothing pieces. You'll also get photos and suggestions for style inspiration based on the seasons and what's trending among users. When you set up an account, you add in your exact measurements so that no matter what brands are included in your box, you know that the pieces will flatter your size and body type. 

Once your order is made, a stylist sends you a preview of their handpicked choices and a personal note on why they think you'll love it. From there, you get the box in about a week's time so you can try on the options and return whatever you're not feeling at no extra cost. 

Stitch Fix is such a flexible gift option. I've given it to my two sisters who are both busy working moms and have wildly opposite tastes. One of my sisters can usually be found entertaining guests among the vineyards of Napa Valley, while the other prefers hiking and the laid-back vibe of Denver. They both loved how they could easily get staple pieces through the service without spending too much money or time shopping around. 

What you'll pay: Stitch Fix Gift Cards range from $20 to $1,000, and shipping and returns are free. Keep in mind that there's a $20 upfront styling fee, but it gets credited toward anything the recipient decides to keep. Gift cards are available on the Stitch Fix website or app. 

Stitch Fix
See at Stitchfix