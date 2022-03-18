Get Your Hair Spring-Ready With This 4 for $20 Deal at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty

Warmer weather and sunnier skies means we've finally embraced the new season. And so has Sally Beauty because the brand's sale is back. If you're swapping out your old products for new ones or just love a good bulk sale for hair care, this is the budget deal you should look at.

A lot of the products on sale are either generic brands or "middle-tier" hair care in that it will work, but it's not high-end. Price wise, there are over 300 items around the $5 to $10 range, with $10 to $15 range following behind. And nothing a part of this deal will go over $50. So everything you leave here with won't break the bank.

When shopping for products, keep in mind you can mix and match. But be prepared to not complete your hair care set because of product availability, especially for popular budget brands. There is no end date; but given this deal is a regular staple for Sally Beauty even if you miss it, it will return later.