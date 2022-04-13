Get Up to 50% Off Cold Weather Gear From REI Right Now

REI/Screenshot by CNET

Spring has arrived, and multiple retailers are clearing out their lingering winter stock. If you're on the hunt for a solid winter jacket for next year, you'll find fantastic deals available right now. , saving savvy buyers a lot of money.

The right clothing will make your outdoor adventures much more enjoyable, which is why it's important to take advantage of discounts on quality items when they come around. Last season's cold weather gear includes jackets, pullovers, sweaters, flannel pants, vests, hiking socks, fleece blankets, tents, backpacks and much more. Men's, women's and children's sizes are all featured in the sale, so you'll be able to bundle up the whole family on your next cold-weather excursion.