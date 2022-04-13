Inflation Hits New 40-Year High Hubble Confirms Comet With 85-Mile-Wide Nucleus Apple's Macro Photography Contest Are Meal Kits More Expensive Than Groceries? Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Elden Ring
Get Up to 50% Off Cold Weather Gear From REI Right Now

Stock up for the next cold season with slashed prices on jackets, pants, vests, blankets and more to keep you toasty in any terrain.

Spring has arrived, and multiple retailers are clearing out their lingering winter stock. If you're on the hunt for a solid winter jacket for next year, you'll find fantastic deals available right now. REI is currently offering up to 50% off outdoor clothing and accessories, saving savvy buyers a lot of money.

The right clothing will make your outdoor adventures much more enjoyable, which is why it's important to take advantage of discounts on quality items when they come around. Last season's cold weather gear includes jackets, pullovers, sweaters, flannel pants, vests, hiking socks, fleece blankets, tents, backpacks and much more. Men's, women's and children's sizes are all featured in the sale, so you'll be able to bundle up the whole family on your next cold-weather excursion.