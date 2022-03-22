Get Fresh Clothes Starting at $8 at Old Navy

Old Navy

It's officially spring, and the weather here is warm. It's probably warm where you are as well, so here's a deal to up your spring style and transition effortlessly to summer. Old Navy is offering storewide with styles starting at $8.

Because there's no obvious expiration date, as with many Old Navy deals, you'll have to choose between shopping now or waiting for the next one to come along. The whole range is on sale, so people who wear masculine or feminine styles will find something here, including children. And while you're shopping, you don't want to miss out on Old Navy's online-only one day 50% off deal on shoes. You can even get an extra 20% off women's undergarments if you need that too.

Since Old Navy and Gap are pretty much the same, it's worth bringing up this timely flash sale at Gap too. If you're not a fan of Old Navy's fabric choices or styles and prefer Gap, then you can save sale styles with the code CODE FAST, plus an extra 10% off regular price styles with code PERK. The Gap deal ends today.