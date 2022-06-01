Get Comfy and Stylish Uggs at DSW for Up to 25% Off

Do you love to wear Uggs no matter where you go? If so, you're in luck because DSW is running a new sale on Ugg's Koolaburra line full of fuzzy (and not so fuzzy) shoe styles through June 5. All shoes on sale are up to online and in-stores with prices as marked, so no coupon code is needed.

What you'll find during this sale are traditional Ugg boots and some with embellishments, as well as summer shoes that you can wear inside and outside your home too. While this sale is mostly for women, there are a small selection for men and girls too (there are no options for boys unfortunately). And, if you need regular slippers and boots you'll find them, but there are more fashionable shoes available to check out from a fashion standpoint.

Some interesting shoes to check out are these that start at $45. These have faux fur material with an elastic slingback strap to keep your feet secure. The are $50 and are similar to the Fuzzn II, but it doesn't have a strap. It does, however, include a foam insole. Want slip on shoes? These are $56 made with knit fabric and a foam insole for breathability and comfort. And men can find this shoe and sandal options, including this for $45.