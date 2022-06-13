Get an Extra 50% Off Select Levi's Styles for the Whole Family

Surprise, your favorite brand Levi is back with a brand new sale for an extra . Through June 14 11:59 PT, select apparel for , and is on sale with all discounts automatically applied at checkout.

Women have the most items on sale right now, while men follow close behind. Kids' clothing has the smallest availability, but as always, this category has the cheapest prices overall. Kids' apparel start at $10 and won't go higher than $49, with the option to grab jeans, jackets, shirts and accessories.

Men's prices start surprisingly low as well with this for $10. Following that are a bunch of additional tees ranging from $17 to $94. And unless you're interested in buying a ahead of the colder months, you won't spend more than $101.

Finally, women's clothing, while not as budget-friendly as the other categories, does have more styles and a lower starting price of $9 for this . Bestsellers include jeans, shorts and jackets. But if you're here for the cheaper apparel, items such as shorts are your go-to. For $20 you can nab these sleepy cool in floral patterns or these , also for $20. And if you have a few more dollars to splurge, you can snag these for $55.

There is quite a bit on sale for everyone, but not a lot of time left. So, head over to Levi's as soon as you can to take advantage of this sale and get the clothes you need to feel cool this summer.