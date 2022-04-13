Get an Extra 40% Off Clearance Items at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Starting today, Nordstrom Rack is running a deal for an extra select items through April 16 11:59 p.m. PT. This offer is only good on clothing and items that's tagged in red and all items purchased are final sale.

You can shop for apparel online and in-store. Online prices are marked and if you're shopping in-store, you'll get the discount taken off at the register. Since this is Nordstrom Rack, you can expect a mix of casual and formal clothing.

Prices for women's clothing start at $2, while prices for men start at $3. If you're looking for name brands, you'll find them here including Madewell, Max Studio and Nike. Men's apparel has similar brands choices, but has far less styles available than women's clothes. If you're looking for unisex items, you'll find it here too. Most of the products in this category are hats, scarfs, towels and jewelry.

As for sizing, select women's styles start at XXS and end at 4X. And you'll find maternity and petite sizes as well. Men can find that select apparel that start at XS and can stop at a big 4X, but there are also tall size apparel too. Typically, sifting through sales by price alone is a wise choice, but each price range of women's and men's clothes has a ton of items to choose from. So, the suggestion here is also search by several filters to whittle down to exactly what you want.