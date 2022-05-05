Get a New Pair of Jeans for up to 75% Off at Levi's Warehouse Event

Are you a fan of Levi's and have been waiting for a great deal on jeans? Right now, shopping this deal can get up to Levi's closeout online through May 10. Free shipping is included with orders of $150 or more.

Your purchase should be something that you're willing to keep because all online prices are final. Additionally, you have to sign up for a free Levi's account (no, you can't skip this step) in order to take advantage of the discount. Afterward, you'll be able to browse for nearly any pair of discounted clothes for men, women and kids.

There are more than 800 options to choose from, ranging from the most basic to the most trendy pair of jeans. Women's waist sizes for regular sizes range from 23 to 34 inches, while plus size are 16M to 24M depending on the style. And men's waist sizes range from 27 to 66. If you're shopping for women's clothes, undergarments, beanies and hats are the most affordable options. Levi's for $13 (save $57) or this $17 pair of are the cheapest pair of jeans and shorts you can find.

Men's shirts are the cheapest item in their category, but it doesn't mean that men's jeans aren't also reasonably priced. Even if you're a die-hard denim wearer, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal. You can save a staggering $46 on these by purchasing them for just $14.

You can, of course, stock up on accessories during this sale, but because you'll get more for your money (longevity and quality), getting any pair of jeans on sale is what you should shop for while you still can.