Get 35% Off Full-Price Shoes and More During Toms Friends and Family Event

Toms is back with another deal for . This time, it's for a friends and family event that runs through May 16. There's no coupon code and the discount for all the shoes, apparel and accessories on sale will be applied at checkout. Plus, you'll get free shipping for any orders over $74.

Shoes are the main draw to this deal. Men, women and kids will find a number of shoe styles at a discount, including wedges, alpargatas and espadrilles. One of the things I like about Toms is how the brand understands that everyone can have fun styles.

Women can get these cool and that glow in the dark, both for $36 each. If men want a pair of dino shoes, they can also find these $36 that glow in the dark, as well. And kids can join in on the dino shoes with tiny or youth size alpargatas. Of the categories available, kids have more appealing shoes with for $19 and for $23.

If there is a chance you're not interested in shoes, you can pick up a pair of sunglasses. The cheapest pair on sale are a low $44, with multiple colors and styles to choose from. Other items you can grab are socks, hoodies and shirts, all of which are unisex. Just make sure you know your size in Tom's apparel or, if you're used to wearing women's clothing, size down just in case.