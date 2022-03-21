Explore The Great Outdoors with 20% Off REI and MooseJaw

Moosejaw

It's about that time for many of us to travel and become one with nature again. While I don't travel across the U.S. for nature, I do dabble quite a bit on nature walks and exploring new parks whenever I can. And I can't go without the right equipment; for me that's a durable backpack, and for you it can be anything.

Any members that shop at from now until March 28 using the code MEMBER20 or at until March 31 with offer code BEARHUG will receive 20% off.

Which deal is the best between the two? It depends. If you already have a membership at REI, then the answer is clear. You'll not only get 20% off one full price item, but also an extra 20% one REI outlet item. Downside for this deal is that in order to become a member, you have to pay a one-time $30 fee for a lifetime membership.

Moosejaw on the other hand has a free membership and you just get the one full price item deal for 20%. I would choose Moosejaw if you didn't want to spend money on a $30 membership, but in the long run, you'll see a bigger discount at REI when you factor in outlet discounts.