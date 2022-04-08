End of Season Sale: Snag Up to 40% Off REI Clothing and Gear

REI

Ready to hit the great outdoors, but you need quality gear? Well, you're in luck because REI is having an end-of-season sale with up to outdoor gear today. There's no telling when this deal will expire, so as always, if you see something you want then don't assume it'll be there tomorrow.

You'll have a lot of options to choose from with over 7,000 outdoor products on sale from brands including Patagonia, North Face, REI and more. Sizing is inclusive, with adult sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL, while kid sizes range from three months to 5T.

Prices vary widely at REI. The most affordable item is a $6 , while the most expensive item is a $1,500 pair of . To get an idea of how much you might spend, the bulk of gear on sale ranges from $10 to $200. Anything more affordable will mostly consist of things such as socks and water bottles. The more expensive options include a mix of jackets, skis and other major adventure gear. And while you're preparing your next trip, why not take a look at the action and waterproof cameras that will help you make memories.

