Early Access Sale: Get 25% Off Mother's Day Gifts at Kate Spade Today

Have you been on the lookout for a great bargain on Kate Spade handbags? Look no further than this early access -- deal right in time for Mother's Day -- where you can get using the offer code MOTHERSDAY.

Early access ends today, but that doesn't mean you can't still get in on amazing deals. Starting April 29, this sale is open to everyone and it runs through May 8 (though I would shop now to get your mom's gift on time).

With this Kate Spade offer, there's a bag for everyone's taste. Whether you're looking for something that makes you stand out from the crowd or something a bit more traditional, there are plenty of possibilities for you to choose from.

Love handbags that use weaving as a design? Take a look at this for $224 or this $299 . Want to look fly at a swanky tennis tournament? Take this fun for $299. And beautiful flowery purses, including this and , will last well beyond Mother's Day.

