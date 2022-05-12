Complement Any Outfit With Fossil Summer Must-Haves for Up to 50% Off

Are you looking for simple and stylish accessories that won't break the bank? Today, Fossil has sale is for up to summer must-haves for both men and women.

Of the 1,000 items on sale, the bulk of the sale are in the under $50 and $50 to $100 categories. Since this is Fossil, watches are a great item to shop for right now. Not only can you get a budget-friendly watch, you can also engrave almost all of the watches available to personalize it, especially since Father's Day is around the corner.

This matte is $81 and uses batteries to power it. If the matte black version is a bit much, the is $72. And if leather straps are your thing this $72 comes in nine colors and has a modern, sleek design.

Women also have a lot of cool watches to choose from. If you want a chronograph watch, check out this for $90. Want a stainless steel watch? There's this $112 . There are even smartwatches on sale. This $200 is powered with Wear OS by Google and works with Androids.

If watches aren't what you're interested in, there are bags and wallets that are clean and classic that will fit a night on the town and work the following day. All the prices here are reasonable and the most you'll spend on one item in this category is $250.

