Columbia Sportswear Has a New Line of Winter Star Wars Gear for Clone Wars Fans

It's cold in the US again, and that means Columbia Sportswear is flexing its Star Wars license to bring us another line of jackets to keep you warm no matter where you live. Hold your Hoth comments, though. These jackets are inspired by the Clone Wars animated series. Specifically, the jackets worn by Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka during the Orto Plutonia campaign. That's Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season One, Episode 15, "Trespass," for those who want to see the inspiration for themselves.

Each of the three jackets is designed for extremely cold weather, filled with responsibly sourced down and lined with either thick fleece or Columbia's special reflective thermal material. Unlike the Boba Fett jacket released last year, these parkas are really only suited for a single environment -- the bitter cold. I tested this jacket on a three-mile hike on a 25-degree morning with 15 mph winds and am delighted to report everything inside the jacket was perfectly warm the entire time. My legs, on the other hand, were less pleased.

Columbia Sportswear

Each jacket is covered in clever Star Wars nods, from the Jedi symbol and Republic cog on Anakin and Obi-Wan's parkas to the Lekku coverings and classic blue and white stripes on the Ahsoka version. You'll also find the Ahsoka variant of the parka is cut more to fit feminine bodies, while the other two are designed for a more masculine figure. And on the inside of each under the Columbia tag you'll find a "blood chit" written in Aurebesh, which I will not spoil by translating for you here.

Columbia plans to start selling these ultra-warm parkas, as well as matching pullovers and ball caps for those who live in warmer climates, . But like all things that keep you this warm, there's a considerable price tag. Ahsoka's parka will run you $450, while the Anakin or Obi-Wan designs will cost $500. The pullovers will each cost you $140, while the ball cap is only $40. Sadly there are no Ahsoka variants of the pullover or the cap, but no matter which way you go, you'll not only look amazing but will make every Clone Wars fan you pass nod with approval.