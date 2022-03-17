CNET Deal: Get 20% Off Pattern Beauty Sitewide

Pattern Beauty

Did you miss out on Pattern Beauty's last flash sale? Well we have something special for our readers. Right now, you can get 20% off Pattern Beauty sitewide with our exclusive code CNET20 for until the end of the month.

I've previously written about Pattern Beauty, detailing the best hair types for this line (3A to 4C) and products you should try based on what I've used (shower brush, shampoo and conditioner, etc.). So, I'll focus on the newer products that you should check out (with the 20% off applied). While I haven't tried all of these items, I've been so pleased with the results of everything I've used thus far that I'm confident they will work for you as well.