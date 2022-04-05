Celebrate Tarte Cosmetics With 50% Off All Concealers

Tarte Cosmetics

To celebrate its half birthday, Tarte Cosmetics is offering a on concealer through April 7 with the coupon code SAVE50. Plus, for about $10, you can also acquire a Shape Tape quickie blending sponge to complete your makeup look.

If you're already familiar with your shade, then you can skip straight to the deal details. But if you're not, Tarte has a virtual try-on tool that can help you choose the right product for your skin type. In terms of accuracy, how close is it? I found it to be really effective, at least when I tried it. But no one tool is perfect, so if it doesn't work just right with concealer matching, Tarte will let you return that shade for free.

Beyond using the try-on tool, you may be wondering, which concealer is best? It depends, but go with what you know or be adventurous with a new item.

Shape Tape in its standard form provides full coverage and a matte finish. This could be your go-to if you don't have dry skin. For dry skin, use the ultra-creamy concealer. I've personally tested it and found that it effectively concealed scars while keeping my skin nice and soft. Neither the creaseless concealer nor the power flex are products I'm familiar with, although the former is a full-coverage concealer that also contains skin care ingredients. And the power flex shouldn't cake or wrinkle either.

