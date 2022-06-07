Carhartt Summer Sale: Save Up to 25% Right Now

When it comes to durability and efficiency, Carhartt tops lists along with brands like L.L. Bean and Colombia. While Carhartt is known for its heavy-duty working clothes like coats, jackets, fire-resistant clothing and hunting apparel, it also offers gear like tool belts and bags.
Check out Carhartt's summer sale, where items ranging from wallets to underwear are now discounted for a limited time.
Grab large duffel bags like the 55L classic duffel or the Legacy 23-inch gear bag (both $60) to store all your camping needs. If you're working out of an office or attending classes, consider the Cargo Series messenger bag or several different backpack styles. Choose from a dozen different wallet styles to throw into any bag as well.
Women can also shop this sale and get a clutch or card keeper for 25% off, a classic relaxed fit T-shirt for $19, or belts starting at $26.
Whatever your needs are for this summer and beyond, shop this sale for gear until it ends on June 19.