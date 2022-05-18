Buy One Vanguard Wallet, Get the Second One Free

Father's Day is a month away, and grad season is in full swing. What better time than now to offer someone a new wallet to replace their old, tattered one? With the discount code MAYBOGO, Flowfold is offering a on three of its bestselling Vanguard bifold wallets starting today and running through May 19.

Each wallet has a simple design and comes in a variety of colors. The functionality of each one is what distinguishes them from one another. For $40, you can get a sleek Vanguard bifold wallet with a cash pocket, two secret card pockets and two windows. The Recycled Sailcloth Vanguard bifold wallet has the same features as the original but is constructed from sustainable materials. And the RFID Blocking Vanguard bifold wallet also prevents your data from being skimmed.

The Vanguard and the Recycled Sailcloth wallets both cost $40, while the RFID wallet is $45. If you purchase both the RFID wallet and another wallet, the cheaper wallet will receive the discount.

Any of these wallets would be an appropriate gift for a father, a graduate or even yourself. But, you only have a a limited time to take advantage of this offer so head over to Flowfold for more.

