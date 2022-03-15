Buy One Clearance Item, Get One Free at Verishop

Verishop

Verishop is back with a new BOGO deal. When you buy one product, you can get one free on an equal or lower-priced clearance item until March 21 9:59 a.m. PT. This BOGO offer is applied to the lowest priced item and only appears at checkout.

If you're shopping for clothes, the most affordable item (besides socks) are T-shirts. Feminine crew neck tees from are $11 to $12 and come in four colors: gray, white, red and black. The Masculine equivalent is 's crew neck T-Shirt for $11.

In beauty, health and wellness categories you can find household essentials from including this . Or if you're all about bringing a soothing vibe no matter where you go, this Monq for $10 fits right in your pocket. Technology is also on sale, but whether it's a good deal depends on the product. The (battery) is $71, while the is $99. Both are more affordable than some retailers, but aren't representative of all tech deals on sale. You can find hidden gems in technology and other categories if you look.