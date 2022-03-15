CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts and Coupons Gas Prices 2022 iPhone SE Review iOS 15.4: Best New Features 'Halo' on Paramount Plus Blue Origin to Blast Pete Davidson to Space
Featured Entertainment Sports Fashion Internet Culture
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Buy One Clearance Item, Get One Free at Verishop

Nab deals from independent brands in apparel, home, wellness and more today.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
verishop-bogo-sale.png
Verishop

Verishop is back with a new BOGO deal. When you buy one product, you can get one free on an equal or lower-priced clearance item until March 21 9:59 a.m. PT. This BOGO offer is applied to the lowest priced item and only appears at checkout. 

See at Verishop

If you're shopping for clothes, the most affordable item (besides socks) are T-shirts. Feminine crew neck tees from Madewell are $11 to $12 and come in four colors: gray, white, red and black. The Masculine equivalent is West Village's crew neck T-Shirt for $11. 

In beauty, health and wellness categories you can find household essentials from Public Goods including this bamboo toothbrush. Or if you're all about bringing a soothing vibe no matter where you go, this Monq personal diffuser for $10 fits right in your pocket. Technology is also on sale, but whether it's a good deal depends on the product. The Google Nest protect sensor alarm (battery) is $71, while the wired version is $99. Both are more affordable than some retailers, but aren't representative of all tech deals on sale. You can find hidden gems in technology and other categories if you look.