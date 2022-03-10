Buy $40 Worth of Estée Lauder Products and Get a Free 7-Piece Gift

Macy's

Estée Lauder fans unite. Macy's has a deal where you buy products and get a free 7-piece gift.

There are two gift choices: Lift Your Look, which features items including take it away makeup remover lotion, advanced night repair face serum and more; and Prepare to Glow, which includes advanced night-repair eye supercharged complex, pure color envy lipstick and other items. For the full details of everything you can get in each free gift, .

There isn't a visible end date, but deals like these don't stay around long at Macy's, so I'd check this out as soon as you can. Here are some qualifying products you can get right now: