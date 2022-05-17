Build Your Own Custom Makeup Kit for $65 at Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics doesn't have a deal as good as this one every day and for full-sized products no less. Starting today, all shoppers can build their own all for $65 with free shipping included.

In 2021, I tried this deal out and found it to be a terrific price because all of the things you choose are full-sized, long-lasting and are high quality. Even though you can't get everything on sale during this sale, this deal contains handpicked products in each category that will work for most people's needs.

I'd start with the because I'm a sucker for hydrating cosmetics for the lips. You can't go wrong with any pick for the cheeks, but the has hyaluronic acid, which ensures smoother, more dewy skin. And there is certainly a lot to pick from in the eye category as well, with your pick of palettes, brow gels and eye liners.

Following that are your complexion products. There's traditional foundation, foundcealer (foundation and concealer combo) and tinted moisturizer. And the final items you can grab are skin care and tools, mascara and last but not least, a makeup bag to hold all your new products.

If you're excited about this offer, you have through May 20 to take advantage of this deal.