Best Winter Athletic Wear for Women

Living in New York during the wintertime can be magical, but not when it's time to go on a morning run. Over the past couple of months I ditched my Planet Fitness membership and began incorporating a daily outdoor run into my morning routine. However, one of the biggest deterrents for exercising outside for me during the winter has always been the unbearable cold. For years my workout clothes have only consisted of a pair of cheap leggings, one sports bra and a t-shirt; all items that make me ill-equipped for running in the cold. That's why I made it my mission to find the best athletic wear for winter time.

Whether you're running outdoors, hiking the Rocky Mountains or going skiing in Vermont; owning athletic wear that won't make you shiver or suffocate you during your workout is essential. The best athletic wear for cold temperatures insulates you while allowing your body the ability to breathe and ward off sweat. Of course different workouts require different clothing, which is why I tested dozens of different clothing items fit for a variety of activities. From fleeces to running tights, I've compiled a list of the best workout wear on the market for winter time.

Tops

Brooks Running Brooks' recently released their Run Visible collection which highlights thermals, sneakers and spandex that all have reflective features on them making them the optimal clothing for exercising in the dark. Wintertime means the darkness comes early which is why anyone planning on working out outside should own reflective gear. The thermal hoodie allows runners to be insulated while also feeling comfortable knowing all cars and passerbyers will be able to see them. Get the thermal hoodie soon because from now until 11/28, all active apparel on Brooks' website is 30% off. Also check out Brooks' Run Visible Tights and Run Visible Shoes.

The North Face Although I don't have personal experience with the long sleeve north face thermal, my cousin who is a ski instructor in Vermont swears by it. The long sleeve comfortably fits underneath outerwear and is designed to keep you not just warm but dry even in the snowiest of conditions.

Bottoms

Oros When I first tried the Delta Tights on I was a bit skeptical. The material felt like good quality but the insulation padding on the top and bottom of the tights felt odd. However, once I put the tights to action while hiking in 30 degree weather, I understood why people spend $100 on them. Throughout the hike my legs never once got cold. The tights are water resistant, breathable and are made for both fall and winter temperatures. Although the fit may feel odd at first with the insulation pads, the Delta Tights are definitely worth the money. For Black Friday, Oros is offering 30% off select styles.

Lululemon Prior to these leggings, I never understood the hype of Lululemon. I just assumed they were mid quality leggings sold at a ridiculous price. I'm happy to admit that I was wrong. The Lululemon Wunder Train tights are everything and more. Although the tagline for these leggings is "Train hard, not hot," the tights keep your legs warm while preventing excessive sweat that would interfere with your workout. For the past two weeks I've been wearing them while on my morning run and during my nightly Orange Theory classes and I'm never going back. I wouldn't recommend the leggings for the extreme cold, but if you're searching for a pair of leggings that can be thrown on for a quick run or workout class then these are the pair for you. Looking for quick-dry yoga tights? Check out Lululemon's InStill High Rise Tight.

Bandit Running When I first tried on the Bandit Cold Weather running tights I doubted they would be able to keep me warm. To my surprise, the bandit tights were up to par with all of the other tights I've tried. Running this morning wearing the Bandit tights in 30 degrees weather, not once did I wince in pain of my legs freezing up. The cozy and sweat wicking interior allows for a comfortable workout.

Outerwear

Oros If a $900 Canada Goose seems way out of your budget, then the Orion Parka is the next best thing. The fully insulated, waterproof parka features 4 exterior zippered pockets, 2 interior pockets and a comfort collar. Anyone in need of a parka for winter sports would be more than satisfied with the Orion Parka. Don't miss Oros' Black Friday sale where you can receive 30% off on select products.

Outdoor Voices The perfect lightweight fleece does not exist; until now. Outdoor Voices' RecFleece Snap Jacket makes those cold winter walks a little more bearable. Suited best for a long walk or quick run, the RecFleece is made of polyester and breathable fleece. On colder mornings, I recommend pairing this fleece with a thermal top and puffer jacket then calling it a day.

Lululemon Lululemon's Evergreen Anorak fits comfortably over larger layers and provides high quality wind protection. The water repellent windbreaker includes a kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve, stowable hood and cinchable waist. My favorite aspect of the jacket is its length. Oftentimes windbreakers either engulf my whole body or cut off right around my waist; the Evergreen Anorak cuts off right above the bum, giving the ideal amount of coverage.

Lululemon Lululemon's Define Jacket Luon perfectly contorts to your body, not just making you look good but also allowing you to feel comfortable while working out. The jacket is quick drying and also has mesh that allows for some added airflow. My favorite aspect of the jacket is the thumb holes on the sleeves that allows you to keep your hands warm while exercising. Overall I would recommend this jacket for outdoor runs or hikes, if you're just walking you should consider adding an extra layer.