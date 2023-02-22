X
Best Spring Break Amazon Fashion Finds Under $50

Want the best spring break fits without spending all your money? Here are my favorite Amazon fashion finds all under $50.

Charlotte Maracina
Charlotte Maracina Associate Writer

Charlotte Maracina is an associate writer for CNET based in Long Island, New York. When not writing about top products on the market, she's traveling, binging Love Island or following Harry Styles on tour.

In just a couple of weeks the beaches of Florida, Mexico and every other tropical destination will soon be filled with hundreds of partying college students. Spring break, for some students, is the hallmark of their college experience. While COVID ruined most of my spring break opportunities, I remember my only spring break trip being a highlight of my senior year of college. For such an important moment, you're going to need a wardrobe just as iconic as the trip itself. 

Shopping for spring break can be hard, but don't let it be expensive. Everyone wants to show up for the trip in their best outfits and favorite bathing suits, but bringing your most expensive clothing with a high likelihood of it being destroyed isn't worth the risk. Luckily Amazon offers some of the best fashion that will help you dress to impress without breaking the bank. Here are my favorite Amazon fashion finds for your spring break trip.

Bathing suits

Strackvial 3 Piece Set

Since three piece sets have had a rise in popularity this year they're a must for your spring break. I love the colorful design of this set and the fact that it comes with a dress over a sarong.  

$25 at Amazon
MakeMeChic Bikini

When I first ordered this bikini I was unsure of what the quality would be like, now it's three years later and I'm still wearing this adorable bikini.

$21 at Amazon
Zaful One Piece

If bikinis aren't really your thing, this Zaful one piece is a solid substitute. I love the neutral color of the one piece and how it still feels sexy but a bit more conservative than a bikini. 

$27 at Amazon

Tops

Strapless Bustier Top

This bustier top can easily transition from a day top to a going out top which makes it perfect for your spring break. 

$29 at Amazon
Sleeveless Crew Neck Crop Top

I bought this top right after I saw Alix Earle wearing a similar top in one of her videos and I don't regret it. The top pairs well with all bottoms; whether you're wearing a mini skirt or high waisted jeans.

$16 at Amazon
4 Piece Ribbed Crop Tops

For only $34 you can get four tops that will help complete any outfit.  

$34 at Amazon
Cropped Knit Long Sleeve Top

During the summer time I love wearing knit tops over my bathing suits. This knit long sleeve top looks great over any bathing suit or can be worn just as a regular top too.

$25 at Amazon
Oversized Crochet Top

If you're in search of an oversized top that can be worn as a cover up for your bathing suit then this is the one for you.

$29 at Amazon

Bottoms

Levi's 501 Shorts

The Levi's 501 shorts have been my favorite pair of shorts for as long as I can remember and now you can get them on Amazon for $32. 

$37 at Walmart$33 at Amazon
SOLY HUX Sheer Pants

Looking for a pair of lightweight pants to wear to the beach? These sheer pants act as a cute coverup for the beach without you running the risk of overheating.

$20 at Amazon
Imily Bela Floral Mini Skirt

Amazon surprisingly has a wide variety of skirts that act as solid Princess Polly or Urban Outfitter dupes. This adorable mini skirt is just one of the many options offered on Amazon. 

$30 at Amazon

Dresses

Satin Mini Dress

You can't forget to pack at least one nice dress for a night out or dinner. This satin mini dress works as a fun sundress or fancy dinner dress.

$28 at Amazon
Bodycon Cutout Dress

I wore this dress to the beach and to the club when I went on my spring break trip. At first I didn't love the cutout in the middle but it ended up looking super flattering, even after I had a couple of drinks. 

$22 at Amazon
Bikini Coverup Crochet Dress

If you want more of a classic but still stylish coverup dress then this crochet dress is a must have. 

$29 at Amazon

Shoes 

Cushionaire Platform Sandal

Platform sandals are always my go-to when it comes to versatile shoes for a beach vacation. The platform sandals pair well with bathing suits, jeans and dresses. 

$40 at Amazon
Cushionaire Slide Sandal

Platforms not your thing? These slide sandals are both cute and convenient when walking on the beach.

$35 at Amazon
Steve Madden Twinkled Heeled Sandal

These Steve Madden shoes are absolutely essential for a night out. They provide a little bit of a heel without making you feel like you're going to break a limb. 

$50 at Amazon