You Need Better Makeup Storage to Declutter That Messy Bathroom Counter

Makeup is transformative for many people -- it's a form of expression, self-care and a huge business for makeup artists and influencers. They're even handy for makeup casuals like me -- and I only dabble in wearing it every now and then. When I started out, I didn't need a makeup organizer because I didn't have much product to work with. But as I started buying and testing makeup out, I soon had a big organization issue. That's when I knew getting a makeup organizer was key to getting everything in order. If you're in the same situation, it's likely you'll need a makeup storage organizer too.

Don't worry, we have you covered with a roundup of makeup organizers for your cosmetic collection that will work for any budget and style.

Amazon This makeup case is clear and will look great on any vanity desk. It comes in pink, bronze glow, black jewel, glitter, purple, tie-dye and clear. It has seven drawers, four tiny and three large, making it suitable for both cosmetics, such as palettes to be stored in. There's even a separate makeup holder with 16 spaces for products including lipsticks and brushes. You're receiving price alerts for Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case

Amazon Being able to rotate your makeup and find what you're looking for is much better than having a static case. Ameitch's 27-compartment 360-degree makeup organizer has an adjustable height to accommodate not just smaller beauty bottles but also larger bottles such as perfume. It's around 15 inches tall and doesn't take up a lot of space, making it easier and faster to apply makeup. You're receiving price alerts for Ameitech 360 Makeup Organizer

Amazon People who prefer simple designs will appreciate this makeup organizer. The Stori vanity makeup organizer has six clear compartments that can hold makeup brushes, location, lipstick, foundation and other products. Using a sloped design, larger products are arranged in the back, while smaller items can be kept closer to the front for easy access. You're receiving price alerts for Stori Clear Plastic 6-Compartment Vanity Makeup Organizer

Amazon The DreamGenius is a good option if you're looking for a huge, stackable beauty organizer. Designed to withstand any bumps or falls, it includes four separate components that can be interlocked or detached. Additionally, this organizer comes with a black padding that you can use to line your organizers and protect it from any makeup spills. You're receiving price alerts for DreamGenius Makeup Organizer

Amazon It's portable, inexpensive and available in a variety of colors. The Relavel travel train case is a durable organizer with removable compartments for all of your cosmetics, skin care products and other accessories. This case features a nylon lining and a waterproof, shockproof and anti-wear design ensures that your beauty products stay safe no matter where you travel. You're receiving price alerts for Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case

The Stori Audrey stackable cosmetic organizer has two drawers and can hold a variety of cosmetics, including makeup palettes, skin care and other beauty essentials. In addition to being easy to clean and see-through, the material is composed of sturdy acrylic that can withstand any minor accidents. You're receiving price alerts for Stori Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers

Other makeup storage organizers I liked

: This is a versatile bag that can be used with a wide range of outfits thanks to its simple design. In order to protect both your products and the bag itself, Royce New York's executive leather toiletry bag features a leather exterior with velvet interior trim. Two-way zippers make it easy to get at your cosmetics and there are magnet buttons on the outside that you can unfasten if you want to add extra makeup inside.

: With a large mirror and sliding sections, this Caboodles train case is a great way to keep track of all your belongings. And there's a latch closure to keep your makeup safe and secure.

How I chose the best containers

All of us have different makeup storage requirements. As your makeup collection grows, you may find yourself in need of a more substantial cosmetics organizer. All of us have different makeup storage requirements. As your makeup collection grows, you may find yourself in need of a more substantial cosmetics organizer. Accordingly, I used my own experience with organizing beauty products, research and makeup enthusiasm to select these makeup organizers. The following factors influenced my decision:

Price

Material

Reputation

Capacity

Makeup Storage FAQs

Do I need a makeup organizer? If you've made it this far, it's likely because you already know you need an organizer. But to tell for sure, consider your current makeup collection as well as what it could be in the foreseeable future. If you tend to stockpile makeup, you'll want to invest in a makeup organizer.