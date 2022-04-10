When it comes to a cotton pad, it can do just about anything for your face: It has the ability to clean, evenly apply an appropriate amount of product and protect your skin all in one. Cotton pads may not be the most aesthetically pleasing product in your skin care regimen, but they are unquestionably among the most essential.

There are a variety of factors why you should make the switch to cotton pads as well. My skin care regimen was still in its infancy, I was still washing and drying my face with wash cloths. Not only was it too rough on my skin, but my wash cloth never seemed to be able to remove all of my makeup completely. As a result, I caused my skin to break out and created a massive pile of laundry for myself by using all of my towels. Eventually, I discovered the effectiveness of cotton pads, as well as how simple and inexpensive they are to use.

Whether you're applying toner, removing makeup or nail polish, I've researched far and wide for the best cotton pads for 2022 and there is something for everybody. The best I've found to use daily is the White Rabbit Premium Pads, though any of the ones on the list will do the job well.

Amazon These cotton pads by White Rabbit are made entirely of cotton. By design, you can use these pads to remove makeup, as a DIY facial mask sheet by soaking them in the toner or essence of your choosing. With more than 200 pads available in a pack, you can rely on them to provide long-lasting performance and a lint-free finish on your face.

Amazon Given that Q-Tips is a well-known brand for its cotton swabs, it should come as no surprise that the company would venture into the cotton pad market as well. All 75 of these pads are dual-sided: One side is quilted for application of toners and thicker products like lotion, while the other side is smoother for removing makeup and nail polish.

Amazon If you're worried about cotton pads being too harsh on your skin, these Muji cotton pads will help you put on and take off beauty products with ease. You can buy these cotton pads in packs of two or simply one, giving you 180 to use. The unbleached cotton makes these pads unique in that they won't absorb a lot of product, which is ideal for extending the life of your skin care products.

Amazon When it comes to bulk, sometimes nothing beats Amazon. These cotton pads from AmazonBasics come in a six-pack with 100 pads each. You can apply toner, remove makeup and clean your nails like any other cotton pad. AmazonBasics cotton pads are great for people who will use them frequently and require a large quantity for their beauty needs.

Amazon Having reusable cotton pads on hand is a terrific way to be environmentally conscious while also ensuring that you always have cotton pads on hand. These cotton pads from Greenzla are made from organic bamboo cotton and are suitable for all skin types. Greenzla cotton pads come in a bundle of 20 reusable pads with a drawstring laundry bag, so you can keep track of your cotton pads and wash them all at once.

Amazon While LastRound doesn't come with many pads, they are reusable and come with a case that keeps everything together neatly. After you've used them, you can toss them in the washing machine so they'll be ready for your next use. These cotton pads are ideal for applying skin care and removing product, but may become less durable over time if they are frequently used for nail polish removal.

Other cotton pads I liked

: For only $3, you get 160 100% cotton squares that you can use. These pads are biodegradable and the packaging is recyclable. Plus, they're durable and smooth.

: Organyc's cotton pads are biodegradable and chemical-free, making them suitable for all skin types. Organyc pads contain a soft center and have a light textured surface on one side.

How I chose the best cotton pads

At their core, cotton pads are all the same in how they work, but the styles are very different. Some cotton pads are small, some are large and some are reusable. With that in mind, I made sure to research three things: the price, style and capacity of each cotton pad. The reasoning behind this is that you're likely to buy cotton pads again, so everything on this list is within a reasonable price range. My focus on the style of cotton pad is because the material for these pads is all the same -- something has to differentiate them to fit a wide range of beauty needs. Cotton pads also need to be able to last for a long time. Without enough cotton pads, the price might not be worth the purchase.

Cotton Pads FAQs

What are cotton pads used for? Cotton pads are used for just about anything you can think of inside and outside of beauty needs. For beauty, you can use cotton pads to remove fingernail polish, apply skin care products you don't want to get on your hands. I'd say though you should skip using certain skin care products on cotton pads because it will absorb it. But, you absolutely use it to remove any product from your face or other parts of your body.