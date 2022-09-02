Best Clothes for Women Under 5'3

Being short has its perks. You can easily maneuver your way through crowds, wear heels without worrying about being too tall and never need to worry that you're taller than the person you're dating.

That's about where the perks end.

While there are many challenges that come when you're under the height of the average woman, buying clothes seems to be the hardest of them all. I currently stand at a whopping 5 feet tall and my sister at 4'10. Inheriting the short genes from our parents means we can never find jeans (or skirts or dresses or jackets, etc) that fit.

Pants are too long, mini dresses are knee length and longer dresses sweep the floor. Occasionally I'll go to the dry cleaners to get my clothes hemmed, which can add an extra $20-80 to my shopping expenses. But let's be real most of the time I roll up my jeans, who has the time or money to get all their clothes hemmed?

With very limited companies offering flattering clothes in petite sizes, it takes countless trials and errors when shopping for clothing that perfectly fits with no alterations. Below I've compiled a list of the best products I've gotten over the years that required no extra time or money for them to fit flawlessly. When reviewing the products I judged them based on length (of course), fit and quality.

Happy shopping!

Urban Outfitters I bought these jeans 8 months ago and have worn them nearly every week since. I have never owned a pair of jeans that fit me so well. The jeans, originally designed to have a cropped fit, fall perfectly above the ankle. From the quality to the length to the perfect hugging of curves, the BDG Wilco jeans are perfect for anyone who normally wears petite sizes.

Madewell In the market for a pair of overalls? Look no further than the Madewell Petite Oversized Carpenter Overalls. Having gone to college at a music and arts school in the south, overalls were the cornerstone piece to any indie outfit. I wish I had known about the overalls Madewell sold. Although they run on the more expensive side, these overalls are worth the investment. Not only are they excellent quality, but the length is just right. Trying them on I was scared they would look way too baggy, but instead they leave enough room to breathe while also providing a complementary shape (or at least as complementary a shape overalls can provide).

PacSun One issue that I always have with mom jeans is the fit around the waist. Typically mom jeans never hug the hips in a flattering way and, as with most jeans, they tend to be way too long. However the PacSun Eco Mom Jeans have been my go-to jeans the past three years. No matter how many times I've worn them, they consistently give a flattering shape around the hips and cut off right at my ankles.

Abercrombie Last week I decided to solve my troubles with a little retail therapy and bought the Abercrombie Elevated Midi Skirt on a whim. Thank god I did. The skirt, which originally cost $80, was on sale for $40 and the quality of the material would make you think the skirt was worth $200. The slit on the skirt gives it a sexy yet still classy look that suits all heights. My favorite thing about Abercrombie is the buyer's ability to select between petite, regular and tall; a luxury most other companies don't offer. P.S. If you want the whole set, don't forget to purchase the Asymmetrical One Shoulder Top.

Alex Crane One of my favorite things about the Brooklyn-based Alex Crane designs is the fact that all of their clothing is made of sustainable materials. The French chore coat inspired Alex Crane Kite Jacket is certainly worth the $195 price tag. The first thing I noticed about the jacket was the multitude of pockets, a rarity in women's clothing. The Kite jacket is oversized, but not by much. It's long enough to wear with a pair of shorts or to cover up a bathing suit, but doesn't look awkwardly long. The sleeves are a little long, but nothing that a roll or two couldn't fix. Overall the jacket quality, fit and length are pretty solid and will fit most petite sizes.

ASOS I recently went to Europe and, just as every other person who goes to Europe, fell in love with the chic European style. My first step in reinventing my style was getting the ASOS Design Petite Longline Trench Coat. While the coat may be petite, it fits more like a regular. The quality of the coat is amazing and the length isn't too bad either, however the sleeves are a bit too long. Before tying the jacket it looks too big, but when its tied and styled correctly, the jacket looks great. I got this jacket in a size smaller than I usually wear and even think I could've even gone a size down from that. Overall, I'd recommend this jacket for those who are on the taller side of petite but it's a solid choice for those wanting to add some European flair to their wardrobe.

Dynamite Although the Dynamite coat that I own is a tad different from this one, from my experience all Dynamite coats tend to fit really well. Normally I drown in longer coats like this, but Dynamite coats don't suffocate me with fabric or drag on the floor. The jackets tend to run on the more expensive side, but comparable to prices of other coats of their kind, so I recommend trying the coat on in person if possible before making the investment. Dare I say this jacket truly is....dynamite.