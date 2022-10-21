Balenciaga Parts Ways With Ye, Report Says

Balenciaga, the French fashion house, will no longer work with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, according to a report from WWD on Friday.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," Kering, the parent company of the fashion brand, told WWD.

Earlier in the year, the rapper and fashion house teamed up for a line of clothing sold at retail chain Gap called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Ye, whose name-change from Kanye West recently got legal approval, is facing criticism over a series of antisemitic posts he made on social media earlier in the month. His posts led to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being temporarily locked. Ye has doubled down on his opinions in multiple media appearances.

On Monday, Parler said Ye had agreed to purchase the right-wing social media platform. The financial terms weren't provided, but the deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Neither Balenciaga nor Ye representatives immediately responded to requests for comment.