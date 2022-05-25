Amazon's First Retail Clothing Store Is Now Open

Amazon officially opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing store today in Glendale, California. Located at The Americana at Brand, Amazon Style showcases apparel, accessories and shoes for men and women.

Customers in the metro Los Angeles region are invited to visit the retail space to see products from familiar brands and emerging designers. But Amazon Style offers a unique experience that blends hands-on shopping with tech. In-store visitors can select items and scan a QR code with the Amazon Shopping app to find colors, sizes and more product information. The app also enables you to send items to a fitting room or checkout counter, eliminating the need to dig for your size and carry things around the store.

This isn't the company's first foray into the brick-and-mortar business. Previously, Amazon has launched physical locations as book shops, convenience stores and cashier-less grocery stores.

With help from its algorithm, Amazon Style also offers personalized recommendations and specially curated looks for customers. As guests scan what they like and refine their preferences, the app will also send Amazon deals that match. And according to Amazon, when you're in the fitting room, you'll find the items you picked and additional styles that fit your preferences. You can also continue shopping from the comfort of the dressing room and have more pieces delivered for you to try on. Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Pavoi, CRZ Yoga and Champion are among the brands you'll find in the store.

Amazon

Store employees are on hand to greet visitors, assist with checkout, and bring items to the fitting room. However, Amazon Style also allows customers to browse items in person and later buy them online. With the Amazon Shopping app, guests can also scan and save their products to purchase at a later date, or even have clothing from Amazon.com sent to the store to try on. The flagship location in Glendale is celebrating its grand opening by giving Amazon gift cards to the first 100 customers between May 27-29.