'You' Season 4 Release Schedule: When Does Part 2 Hit Netflix?

Just finished downing season 4, part 1 of You on Netflix?

Sorry, you're going to have to wait for new episodes. In increasingly common Netflix fashion, this season of the addictive psychological thriller is being split into two parts. Part 1 and part 2. It's like Stranger Things and Ozark before it.

Here's a quick look at the key dates.

When does You, season 4, part 2 arrive on Netflix?

The final episodes of season 4 will show up one month after the first batch.

Part 1: Episodes 1 through 5 are set to be released on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Part 2: Episodes 6 through 10 are set to be released on Netflix on Thursday, March 9, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Season 4 of You sees Joe Goldberg escape his past by relocating to the UK. There, he finds himself at the center of a murder mystery, but he won't let that get in the way of his pursuit of love.

Season 4 stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speelers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu and Eve Austin.