Culture Entertainment

'You' Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Reveals Fan-Favorite Character

"You know what my favorite thing about love is? It gives you second chances."

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in the Netflix show You
You's Joe Goldberg is in for a surprise in season 4 part 2.
Netflix

A new trailer teases a chaotic back-half to season 4 of the Netflix psychological thriller You and caps off with a killer surprise: Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn.

The trailer shows central character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) refusing to accept that he's "some cold-blooded psycho" after relocating to the UK to escape his past. The clip culminates with a voiceover of Goldberg saying, "You know what my favorite thing about love is? It gives you second chances," and Quinn sitting in a chair with a book.

"Hi, Joe," she says unenthusiastically.

It's unclear if Goldberg's dead ex-wife is actually there in the flesh. He could certainly be imagining things. We'll have to wait to find out until the latter five episodes of You season 4 drop on March 9.

