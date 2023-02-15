'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer, Release Date iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review The Best Super Bowl Ad Valentine's Day Deals Secret Netflix Menu for V- Day Top-Searched Date Nights Restaurant.com: $200 for $20
Culture Entertainment

'You' Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Reveals Fan-Favorite Character

"You know what my favorite thing about love is? It gives you second chances."

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
you-s4
You's Joe Goldberg is in for a surprise in Season 4 Part 2.
Netflix

A new trailer for You: Season 4 Part 2 includes a killer surprise: Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn.

Near the end of the video, a very shocked Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) appears to run into a calm Quinn buried in a book. 

It's unclear if Joe's dead ex-wife is actually there in the flesh. He could certainly be imagining things. We'll have to wait until the latter five episodes of You season 4 premiere on March 9.

