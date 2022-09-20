You Can Soon Add a Baby Yoda Tamagotchi to Your Collection

If you've ever dreamed of owning a Grogu (Baby Yoda) Tamagotchi, now's your chance. Bandai Namco on Tuesday unveiled its latest Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi, the Grogu Tamagotchi Nano.

Lucasfilm

The Grogu Tamagotchi Nano will allow you to feed your own Baby Yoda squid chowder and macarons, or nurture him by playing mini-games. Depending on how you nurture your Grogu Tamago, he'll change into 12 different appearances, including three secret ones, the company said in a press release.

Bandai Namco hopes to build on the success of its R2-D2 Tamagotchi and says preorders on Amazon will begin "shortly," though pricing and a specific timeline for its release aren't available at this time. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi originally retailed for $20.