You Can Soon Add a Baby Yoda Tamagotchi to Your Collection

Feed your Grogu squid chowder and macarons. Preorders on Amazon are set to begin "shortly."

Attila Tomaschek

If you've ever dreamed of owning a Grogu (Baby Yoda) Tamagotchi, now's your chance. Bandai Namco on Tuesday unveiled its latest Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi, the Grogu Tamagotchi Nano.

Baby Yoda snacking on a macaron in the Mandalorian.

You'll be able to feed macarons to your Grogu Tamagotchi. 

 Lucasfilm

The Grogu Tamagotchi Nano will allow you to feed your own Baby Yoda squid chowder and macarons, or nurture him by playing mini-games. Depending on how you nurture your Grogu Tamago, he'll change into 12 different appearances, including three secret ones, the company said in a press release.

Bandai Namco hopes to build on the success of its R2-D2 Tamagotchi and says preorders on Amazon will begin "shortly," though pricing and a specific timeline for its release aren't available at this time. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi originally retailed for $20.

