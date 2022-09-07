Yes, Helly From 'Severance' Really Showed Up at Apple's iPhone 14 Event

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Wednesday's Apple event featured a bit of everything. A lengthy segment about how Apple products can save lives featured a sanitation worker who fell headfirst into a garbage truck and another person who used an iPhone to call 911 while hiding from a bear. Apple introduced new iPhones with longer battery life, a new SOS feature to help you connect in emergencies and a snazzy "Dynamic Island" that replaces the regular notch, expanding and contracting shape that shows activity and alerts. And while the event didn't deliver much for fans of Apple TV Plus shows (no Ted Lasso trailer?), fans of the workplace sci-fi show Severance did get a little Easter egg, as character Helly (Britt Lower) showed up with little explanation.

Severance is a complex show, so now's the time for fans to build up all kinds of elaborate theories as to what Helly's appearance means. The character briefly appeared twice, and appeared to be boarding a train. One cameo came during the part of the event pitching Apple's AirPods, and the other came at the very end. A bit of the show's theme music even played, as if to hint at what's coming and wake up fans.

Helly from Apple TV's 'Severance' just boarded the Infinity Loop train in the Apple launch event stream ↓ pic.twitter.com/kn3m5RQRWS — McKinnon de Kuyper (@mckdekuyper) September 7, 2022

But ... that was it. No full trailer for the show's second season, not even a teaser. Just those two super-brief cameo shots, blink and you'll miss them.

Fans on the Severance subreddit joked about what it all could mean.

"So the innies escape, thinking they're on the outside, but based on the digital artifacts on the train, it is all a mirage," said one Reddit user. (On Severance, people who work at a mysterious company called Lumon undergo a surgical procedure to split their work selves from their home selves, with their work selves dubbed "innies" and home selves "outies.")

Wrote another, "Getting on a train will be soon a (severed) experience. The AirPods Pro are the way to activate the chip, pretty obvious!"

Jokes aside, the cameos seem to be just a fun nod to Apple's intriguing show, with no deeper meaning, but with this complex show, who knows? Severance has been renewed for a second season, but there's no word yet on a premiere date. We'll have to wait and see.