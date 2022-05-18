'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932' Casts Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are joining the Yellowstone-verse.

Paramount Plus announced Tuesday that the actors will star in the upcoming Paramount Plus series 1932, a prequel to the Paramount Network's hit show, Yellowstone. We first heard about 1932 in February, when Paramount Plus announced the show, along with the news that the streamer's highly successful Yellowstone prequel, 1883, would get a second season.

Details about Mirren and Ford's roles are still unknown, but we know 1932 premieres on Paramount Plus in December, and it will hone in on "a new generation of the Dutton family." The show "explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," Paramount Plus says.

1932 will be executive produced in part by Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone and creator of 1883. Sheridan is also co-executive producing another Yellowstone spinoff in the works, 6666.

1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott and Faith Hill, is Paramount Plus' most-watched title ever worldwide, according to the streaming service. Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner, is not streaming on Paramount Plus, but it is on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock and on the Paramount Network's website and app.

Harrison Ford, who is 79, is bulking up his TV show resume after signing on to his first ever TV series regular role in April. He's set to star on Apple TV Plus' show Shrinking.