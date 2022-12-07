'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

Let the countdown begin for season 2 of Showtime's superb thriller series Yellowjackets. Centered on an elite team of high school soccer players who become stranded in the wilderness, the show will return for its second season on March 24.

You won’t be hungry much longer. March 24 2023. #Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/1Ft8Qs4Ci7 — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) December 7, 2022

Split across two timelines, Yellowjackets features a huge cast, including Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

Lauren Ambrose joined the second season as the adult version of goalkeeper Van (the teenage version is played by Liv Hewson), and Simone Kessell will play the adult version of Lottie (Courtney Eaton plays the teenage version). Elijah Wood was also announced to be appearing in season 2 as Walter, "a dedicated citizen detective who will challenge present-day Misty," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the mid-'90s, after their plane crash lands in the Canadian wilderness, a high school team of soccer players, called the Yellowjackets, are forced to do unspeakable things to survive. In the present, the team struggle to cope with their everyday lives after their past trauma.

Likened to Lost, season 1 of Yellowjackets received critical acclaim and was a huge hit for Showtime, becoming its second-most streamed show in its history. It was nominated for seven Emmys, including best drama series.