WrestleMania 38 is the third time WWE is spreading the wrestling extravaganza over two days. The biggest show in pro wrestling takes place this Saturday and Sunday in Arlington, Texas -- and live on Peacock. Also for the third time, The Show of Shows is being headlined by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

WWE is marketing the clash as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. To put it lightly, that's an exaggeration. But the stakes are high, as both Reigns' Universal Championship and Lesnar's WWE Championship are on the line. It's winner take all on Sunday.

While Lesnar and Reigns will headline Night 2 of the show, Night 1 looks to be main-evented not by a match but by a segment. Stone Cold Steve Austin will be returning as a guest on Kevin Owen's KO Show, which is being marketed as a match in all but name. Whatever it ends up looking like, there will surely be Stunners aplenty.

The show is celebrity heavy, with match participants like Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville. There have also been reports that Cody Rhodes will re-debut at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, who will be facing an opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing.

Start times

WrestleMania 38 takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3. For those without a live ticket, both nights start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the shows start at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, WrestleMania begins at 10 a.m. AEDT on Sunday and Monday.

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c ) vs. Ronda Rousey.

vs. Ronda Rousey. Seth Rollins vs. Opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing (rumored to be Cody Rhodes).

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card

Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship).

Edge vs. AJ Styles.

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.

Women's Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natayla and Shayna Baszer.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch WrestleMania 38. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch WrestleMania on the WWE Network as usual.