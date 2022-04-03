WWE

WWE is calling Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. Can it live up to the hype? Probably not, but it's a big deal anyway. At stake in this winner take all match, which has been built up since SummerSlam, are both the WWE and Universal Championship titles.

Lesnar and Roman are the main attraction for WrestleMania 38's second night, but not the only attraction. WWE doesn't let celebrities fail at WrestleMania, as evidenced by Logan Paul's strong showing on Night 1, so I'm hopeful Sami Zayn versus Johnny Knoxville will be fun. There's also Edge versus AJ Styles which, despite a weak buildup, could be a classic bout.

It follows a very good Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, which featured among other things Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens. It was one of two returns, alongside Cody Rhodes jumping ship from AEW to face Seth Rollins in an outstanding match. The big surprise result was Ronda Rousey losing her match with Charlotte Flair, though in a way that sets up a return match. And a cause for celebration: Bianca Belair is once again women's champion after defeating Becky Lynch.

Check back to this page when WrestleMania 38 Night 2 begins, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, as I'll be updating with results and analysis.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

This clash of titans is up next. As JR would say, this is going to be bowling shoe ugly.

RK-Bro retains Raw Tag Team Championships

WrestleMania 38's first match was the Triple Threat Tag Team Championship bout pitting Orton and Riddle against the Alpha Academy and Street Profits teams. After a super fun match, Orton and Riddle retained when Orton pinned Gable.

After the match, the Street Profits congratulated RK-Bro on their win, and invited Gable Stevenson, 2x NCAA Champion and WWE signee, into the ring to celebrate. Chad Gable confronted Gable Stevenson and ate a suplex. WWE obviously has high hopes for Stevenson, highlighting him on both nights of WrestleMania.

The rules of the match were quizzical: There's three men in the ring at all times, one from each team, but no disqualifications. What's keeping the other tag team wrestlers from jumping in at any time? Nothing. But alas, the format allows for fast-paced action. It started explosive, with Riddle blitzing Chad Gable with a high kick. Big dives followed, with Montez Ford flipping over the turnbuckle to take out the field, and Gable following that up with a big moonsault off the turnbuckle.

From there both teams got heat on Riddle, building to a Randy Orton hot tag. And what a hot tag it was, the crowd went wild for Orton's tag as he took out everyone, including Ford and Gable on the outside. Riddle and Orton hit stereo second-rope DDTs in the ring and setup for stereo RKOs, but Otis interrupted.

From there it was all teams hitting huge tandem offense on each other, including a crazy Blockbuster from the Street Profits. Orton tried to RKO Dawkins, but Dawkins pushed him off into the ropes and then planted Orton with a spinebuster. As Ford was setting up for a top-rope splash, Riddle caught him with an awesome springboard RKO. Gable then tried a top-rope cross body but Orton RKO'd him in midair for the win.

Rating: 4 stars. Great opening match.

A Surprise Triple H appears

WrestleMania Sunday is being kicked off by none other than Triple H, who's making an unannounced appearance following his recent retirement announcement.

After making his entrance, Triple H laid his boots in the center of the ring as the crowd chanted "Thank you Hunter!" and "Too sweet!" Grabbing a microphone, he said he wanted to thank the crowd and welcomed them to WrestleMania.