WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Start Times, How to Watch and Full Card

Survivor Series matches are out, WarGames matches are in. WWE's November pay-per-view may carry the Survivor Series name, but card is bereft of the 5-on-5 eliminator matches that the show was historically known for. Instead, we'll get the 5-on-5 eliminator WarGames cage matches that were made famous in WCW and later were used in NXT.

Another change: the whole "Raw versus SmackDown" thing is also a thing of the past. That's definitely for the best.

Survivor Series WarGames will be headlined by a WarGames clash between Roman Reigns and his Bloodline faction on one side and, on the other, a Motley Crue consisting of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes. Reigns' WWE Universal Championship titles are not on the line, which means we could concievably see the champ get pinned for the first time in years this Saturday.

The women's WarGames bout will see the in-ring return of Becky Lynch, who was injured at SummerSlam in July. Meanwhile, the match of the night could end up being AJ Styles versus Finn Balor, two former Bullet Club leaders who previously wrestled an outstanding match at TLC 2017.

Start times



WWE Survivor Series WarGames takes place at Boston, Massachusetts' TD Garden on Saturday. For those without a live ticket, the show starts at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m ET). Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Survivor Series WarGames begins at midday AEDT on Sunday.

Survivor Series WarGames 2022 full card

Men's WarGames match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes

Women's WarGames match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor.

US Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Survivor Series WarGames. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is, that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Survivor Series WarGames on the WWE Network as usual.