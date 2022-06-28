WWE's last pay-per-view saw the birth of a new top star when Cody Rhodes beat Seth Rollins in the Hell in a Cell cage. But Rhodes is now out with an injury for the foreseeable future. WWE now needs to build a new star to challenge Roman Reigns -- which brings us right to Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank takes place this Saturday -- note it's Saturday, not the traditional Sunday -- in Las Vegas. There are two of the titular ladder matches, one for the men and one for the women. These matches are always fun, and are the obvious main selling point of the show.

But there are plenty of title matches too, including Ronda Rousey defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya, and The Street Profits challenging The Usos for their Unified Tag Team Championships.

Match card

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. a final wrestler TBD on SmackDown.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya.

Unified Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits.

United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley.

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella.

Start times

WWE Money in the Bank takes place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand on Saturday, July 2. For those without a live ticket, the show starts at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m ET). Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. BST. In Australia, Money in the Bank begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Money in the Bank. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is, that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Money in the Bank on the WWE Network as usual.