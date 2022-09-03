After defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns' next challenger is Drew McIntyre. Their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday, WWE's first pay-per-view in the UK since 2003, could be the one that ends Reigns' two-year run as Universal Champion. If Reigns ends up picking up a W, it seems likely he'll keep the gold until WrestleMania.

Outside of the title match, Clash at the Castle's hottest confrontation will be the one between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. (Yes, Riddle got his first name back!) The pair were originally scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam, but their match got delayed to this show. The build up has been great, including an awesome interview segment on Raw this week, and both Rollins and Riddle have a history of delivering in big-match settings.

The SmackDown Women's Championship is also up for grabs, as Liv Morgan defends her gold against Shayna Baszler. Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship is safe for the night, as she teams with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to take on the new faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Clash at the Castle is one of two big wrestling events this weekend, coming the day before AEW's All Out on Sunday. CM Punk is gunning for the AEW Championship as he faces Jon Moxley in that show's main event.

Match card

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus.

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Start times

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. The show has an unusual start time: 10 a.m. (1 p.m. ET). Grappling fans across the pond usually have to stay up late to watch live wrestling, but obviously that's not the case here. Clash of the Castle starts 6 p.m. BST. Australians draw the short straw this time, as the show airs at 3 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Clash at the Castle. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is, that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Clash at the Castle on the WWE Network as usual.