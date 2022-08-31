Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
WWE Clash at the Castle: How To Watch, Start Times, Match Card and Peacock

Clash at the Castle is WWE's first pay-per-view event in the UK in 19 years, and one of its biggest shows of the year.

Daniel Van Boom
Roman Reigns has been universal champion for over two years, and WWE champion since WrestleMania, but his title run may finally be at an end. Drew McIntyre challenges for Reigns' WWE universal championship titles at Clash at the Castle on Saturday, WWE's first pay-per-view in the UK since 2003. If Reigns ends up picking up a W, it seems likely he'll keep the gold until WrestleMania. 

Outside of the title match, Clash at the Castle's hottest confrontation will be the one between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. (Yes, Riddle got his first name back!) The pair were originally scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam, but their match got delayed to this show. The build up has been great, including an awesome interview segment on Raw this week, and both Rollins and Riddle have a history of delivering in big-match settings.

Start times 

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. The show has an unusual start time: 10 a.m. (1 p.m. ET). Grappling fans across the pond usually have to stay up late to watch live wrestling, but obviously that's not the case here. Clash of the Castle starts 6 p.m. BST. Australians draw the short straw this time, as the show airs at 3 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Match card

  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.
  • Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins.
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.
  • Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus.
  • Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest.
  • Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. 

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Clash at the Castle. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is, that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network. 

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Clash at the Castle on the WWE Network as usual. 