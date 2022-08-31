WWE Clash at the Castle: How To Watch, Start Times, Match Card and Peacock

Roman Reigns has been universal champion for over two years, and WWE champion since WrestleMania, but his title run may finally be at an end. Drew McIntyre challenges for Reigns' WWE universal championship titles at Clash at the Castle on Saturday, WWE's first pay-per-view in the UK since 2003. If Reigns ends up picking up a W, it seems likely he'll keep the gold until WrestleMania.

Outside of the title match, Clash at the Castle's hottest confrontation will be the one between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. (Yes, Riddle got his first name back!) The pair were originally scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam, but their match got delayed to this show. The build up has been great, including an awesome interview segment on Raw this week, and both Rollins and Riddle have a history of delivering in big-match settings.

Start times

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. The show has an unusual start time: 10 a.m. (1 p.m. ET). Grappling fans across the pond usually have to stay up late to watch live wrestling, but obviously that's not the case here. Clash of the Castle starts 6 p.m. BST. Australians draw the short straw this time, as the show airs at 3 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Match card

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus.

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch SummerSlam. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is, that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch SummerSlam on the WWE Network as usual.